PANDEF Urges Tinubu Not To Dissolve Niger Delta Affairs Ministry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged by the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) not to dissolve the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry.

PANDEF call followed the non-allotment of a minister to the commission after President Bola Tinubu announces the portfolios of his ministerial appointees.

Expressing its disappointment over the lack to choose a minister for the ministry after rising from an emergency meeting of its National Executive and Board of Trustees in Abuja on Friday, the group reminded President Tinubu that the Niger Delta Ministry was established by the former President, Umaru Yar’ Adua, to focus on, among other things, the infrastructural development of the nation’s oil-producing states.

In a communique signed by Clark and its National Chairman, Emmanuel Essien, the forum, however, regretted the omission of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The communique read in part, “The meeting discussed issues pertaining to the ongoing appointment and assignment of Ministers, as it affects the States of the Niger Delta region and South-South geo-political zone, particularly, the omission of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

The meeting “Expresses great surprise that in the published assignment of Ministers to their various cabinet portfolios, there is none designated for the existing Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Reminds Mr President that the Ministry of Niger Delta was created, specifically, to ‘focus on infrastructural development, environmental protection and empowerment of youths in the oil-rich Niger Delta region,’ which continues to be greatly impacted by the oil and gas industry, and remains the live-wire of the national economy.

“That the Ministry was created by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2008, and was sustained under his two immediate predecessors (Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari) to help advance the course of the peace in the Niger Delta region.”

While calling on President Tinubu to urgently address the omission, the Forum warned “That any misguided step toward scrapping or submerging the ministry will create an unfavourable environment with adverse consequences.

“We further caution the Federal Government to desist from tampering with any institution(s), which along with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, have been flagship institution(s), to ensure peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

“We are hopeful that the Federal Government will be properly advised on this matter, even as we reiterate the commitment of the leadership of PANDEF and the people of the region to enduring the reign of peace and stability in the overall interest of the country.”