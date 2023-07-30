PANDEF Urges FG To Support Modular Refineries To Curb Unemployment, Stop Oil Theft

…Laments the deplorable Infrastructures in the Niger Delta region.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the Federal Government to revisit the issue of supporting the development of Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta Region to curb criminality, stamp out unwholesome, unauthorized refining of crude and also use it as a way of providing employment for the teeming youths in the Niger Delta Region, and to curb criminality.

This was contained in the communique endorsed by its National Chairman Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien on Sunday morning after an expanded National executive committee meeting (NEC) held at Watbridge Hotel in Uyo Akwa Ibom state.

The group also Frowns at the deplorable state of critical infrastructure particularly roads in the region such as several sections of the East-West Road, (Eleme-Onne, Patani-Kiama-Mbiama), sections of the Port Harcourt – Aba, Benin –Auchi, Benin-Sapale-Warri, Benin-Agbor, Sapele – Agbor, Calabar – Itu, Ikot Ekpene-Aba, highways which they described as impassable and suffocating social and economic activities in the areas in addition to widespread poverty levels.

PANDEF maintained that it is entirely unacceptable that the proverbial goose that lays the golden egg is being totally neglected, administration after administration.

The Communique demands immediate intervention works on the failed sections of the cited roads, and others, by the Federal Ministry of Works, and other relevant agencies without further delay to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

They also resolved to revisit its “16-Point demand”, for representation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration while Commending the National Assembly for revisiting the Bakassi issue, which is of dire interest to the people and urges the National Assembly to pursue the issue to a logical conclusion.

According to PANDEF, ” The unresolved issues arising from the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon on account of the World Court Judgement and the Green Tree Agreement continue to threaten the wellbeing of the Bakassi people, and the security of the southernmost part of the Niger Delta Region”.

The forum highlighted its commitment to engaging with all well-meaning critical stakeholders of the Region, irrespective of political inclination, in its efforts to foster unity, lasting peace, security, and the sustainable development of the Niger Delta Region, for the benefit of present and future generations.

The forum used the occasion to congratulate the Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Cross River State, Delta State, and Rivers State and all the members of the 10th National Assembly from the South-South Geo-political Zone for their victories and urges them to use their various offices to foster unity and peace, to accelerate the socio-economic growth and transformation of the lives of our people.

They reiterated their call for sustained cooperation among the different layers and strata of the political leadership in the Region, including the Governors, Members of the National Assembly, Ministers, Heads of MDAs, irrespective of political affiliation, as evident in other zones of the country, along with the social-cultural leadership, in order to better address the challenges of the Region.

While congratulating Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as President of the 10th Senate, PANDEF expresses confidence in his ability to provide the needed leadership in directing the affairs of the Senate, and indeed, the National Assembly, to the utmost benefit of all the people of Nigeria.

The Forum further salutes its National Leader, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark, on the forthcoming launch of his autobiography, *”Brutally Frank”* on 17th August 2023, in Abuja.

The meeting expresses appreciation to the Government of Akwa Ibom State for the warm hospitality extended to them and the Akwa Ibom State Chapter for the excellent arrangements made towards the successful hosting of the expanded National Executive Committee Meeting in the State.

The meeting, which was presided over by the National Chairman and former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien had, in attendance, members of the Board of Trustees, National and State Executive Committee, and some critical stakeholders of PANDEF, including the Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Igali; former Military Administrator of Kwara State, Colonel PAM Ogah (rtd); former Minister of Lands & Housing, Hon. Nduese Essien, former Secretary to the State Government of Akwa Ibom State and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Forum, Obongawan Grace Ekong; HRM King Dr. Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP; former Director, NBC, Mr. O. Mac Emakpore; Hon. Bassey Ekefre; former NNDC Director, Hon. Dr. Itam Abang; Prince Okareme Maikpobi; and National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinson, among others.