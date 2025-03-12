PANDEF To Akpabio: Niger Delta Solidly Behind You

Share

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has thrown its weight behind the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, saying, “forget about the sponsored news making the rounds about you and your office, but be rest assured that we are strongly behind you.”

Speaking at a dinner organized by Akpabio in honour of Elders and leaders from the South South, after their courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, Chairman of the Forum, Godknows Igali stated,” we are here today because there is the need for us to discuss with the President of this country on issues that affect us as a region.

“He was very pleased, and he took time to listen to all our requests, and he promised to act on them. It was also an opportunity for us to reiterate to Mr President that you, our son, as the President of the Senate, we are very pleased with you, and we are very happy with the way both of you are working together in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“Let me assure you, onbehalf of the men, women, boys, girls and the entire people of the Niger Delta region, that we are solidly behind you.”

In his response, Akpabio thanked the leaders and Elders for honoring his invitation to dine with him, promising to continue to make the zone proud by supporting the programs of the President Tinubu-led administration towards making life bearable for Nigerians.

“We will not take this vote of confidence passed in us for granted. We are all one. We will work assiduously to make sure that the Niger Delta and Nigeria is developed. May this bond of unity remain. There is no leadership without challenges. We will continue to support the President to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda,” Akpabio stated.

