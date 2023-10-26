PANDEF Renews Call For Restructuring Of Nigeria

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday, renewed its demand for the restructuring of Nigeria to bring it in conformity with fundamental principles of true federalism, equity, fairness and justice. PANDEF, which is the apex pressure group in the South South geopolitical zone, urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to revisit the 2014 National Conference Report, which provides a good working document for a new nation founded on equity, justice and fair play.

These resolutions followed an extraordinary meeting of Leaders and Critical Stakeholders of the Niger Delta Region held yesterday in Abuja, The meeting extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, socio-political issues concerning the Niger Delta region, and other related matters.

The special session was chaired by the body’s National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and had in attendance the PANDEF National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Essien, Members of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, national and state officers, as well as former national and state legislators, governors, ministers, and other critical stakeholders.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the group restated its faith in a stable, united, and peaceful Nigeria, but maintained that the country cannot realise its full potential until a holistic restructuring of the federation. It acknowledged some of the “positive steps” that have been taken by the Tinubu administration, but insisted that a lot more needed to be done, urgently, to ease the harsh economic burdens on ordinary citizens of the country;

The group also noted the appointment of some sons and daughters of the Niger Delta to statutory positions but said the Niger Delta region has remained largely under-represented in the appointments made so far, and called on President Tinubu to reverse the trend. The meeting implored the political class of the South-South geopolitical zone, including the governors, members of the National Assembly, ministers, and heads of MDAs, to work together, irrespective of their political disparities, in the overall interest of the region.

It also reminded the governors of the Niger Delta region of the need to resuscitate the activities of the BRACED Commission, which has become inactive in the last few years. The regional body condemned what it described as the continued gross “annexation” of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL), alleging that all top strategic management positions are occupied by persons from the North, while Niger Delta indigenes are marginalised in both the management and operations of the company.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to guarantee the appointment of someone from any of the six South-South states as the next Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL); that anything short of that would be a great disservice to the Niger Delta people. “We also regret the poor management of the three per cent (3%) Host Communities Development Fund under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and call for its full implementation,” the group said.

Meanwhile, PANDEF has also raised an alarm over the deplorable state of infrastructure across the entire Niger Delta despite the fact that the region continues to bear the brunt of producing the wealth of the nation.