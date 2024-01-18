PANDEF Rejects 2024 Budgetary Allocation Over Alleged Abuse Of Power

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edo State chapter has rejected the 2024 budgetary allocation by the Ministry of Niger Delta where it claimed all the projects meant for the state were all sighted in non-oil producing areas of the state and called on the Minster in charge of the ministry, Abubakar Momoh to reverse the situation accusing the minister of misuse of power.

A statement by the Forum in Benin City yesterday after the meeting of its steering committee and signed by Professor Alfred Ehigiegba, Dr Mike Asemota and Mr Isaac Omokaro the spokespersons for the group called on the Minister and the federal government to engage in meaningful consultations with oil producing communities in Edo State to understand their needs, challenges and aspirations.

Part of the statement reads that “the actions of the Minister of Niger Delta are unacceptable and detrimental to the development and welfare of the oil-producing communities in Edo State.

It was also emphasized that the Minister’s decision to allocate funds for projects to non-oil communities disregards the spirit and principles behind the setting up of the Niger Delta ministry, which among other goals is to alleviate the suffering and bring succour to the oil-producing communities, which are directly impacted by the oil production activities.

“We call upon the Minister to provide a transparent and accountable explanation for his actions, justifying why he has chosen to prioritize non-oil communities over the oil-producing communities in Edo State.

“We urge the Federal Government to ensure fairness and equity in the distribution of resources, particularly in the allocation of funds for projects in Edo State. The needs and priorities of the oil-producing communities should be given due consideration.

“We suggest that the Minister and the Federal Government engage in meaningful consultations with the oil-producing communities in Edo State to understand their needs, challenges, and aspirations. This will ensure that future decisions and project allocations are made with their best interests in mind.

“The PANDEF Steering Committee Edo State wishes to appeal to the Minister and his ministry to correct the obvious anomalies in the distribution of projects in Edo State.” The statement concluded.