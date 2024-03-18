PANDEF Reacts To Killing Of Army Personnel In Delta

The National Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, have condemned the killing of senior military officers and soldiers in Delta State.

Clark also called for a full investigation into the incident, adding that there must be no sacred cows as all culprits must be brought to book as early as possible.

In a statement issued by PANDEF on Monday said the elder statesman and PANDEF received with shock and total condemnation, the killing of senior military officers and soldiers at Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State on 14th March 2024.

“The elder Statesman is personally pained by the fact that this occurred barely two days after he had spoken with the Commanding Officer 181 Battalion in connection with preparations for the burial of his younger brother, Colonel Bernard Clark (retired), who was buried just on Friday, 15th March 2024.

He described the dastardly act as “totally unacceptable and must be fully investigated. There must be no sacred cows, the culprits must be brought to book as early as possible.”

PANDEF mourned the slain military personnel and commiserated with all the families and the entire Nigerian Army while urging the Nigerian Army and other security personnel around the country to continue with their great national service and not be deterred by the sad development.