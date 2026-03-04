PANDEF: N’Delta Women Shouldn’t Be treated As Second Class Citizens – Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has urged women across the Niger Delta Region to demand total freedom to participate in politics, maintaining that they do not deserve to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Diri also advocated for the full inclusion of women in politics rather than the tokenistic agitation for special seats in the National Assembly.

‎Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) women conference, which had the theme: empowering Niger Delta women for enhanced political inclusion, Peace and development, the governor stated that he wants women to be treated equally rather than being treated like second-class citizens of the country.

“Our women are very intelligent and are active in politics. They are also very active in various professions. So, why are we asking for special considerations for them?

“Women across the world participate and become members of parliament, governors and presidents. Nigeria should not be an exception. Our structure is wrong. There is a structural deficiency in Nigeria.

‎”Here we have women who are professors, doctors, engineers, and lawyers, even in the Niger Delta. I just celebrated my daughter’s 26th birthday with a PhD in law. Women should ask for their freedom, and I encourage you not to accept second-class citizen treatment in this country.

‎”I was told that the British High Commission is a major sponsor of this programme. I had the opportunity of meeting with the Deputy High Commissioner when she visited Bayelsa last week, and we discussed women’s participation in politics.

‎”She believes that the agitation for special seats for women in the National Assembly is good. While I agreed with her, in part, as a temporary solution, I, however, largely disagree with the idea. My point is, I do not want our women to be treated as second-class citizens.

‎”The women in Britain do not have special seats in parliament, just as in America. The system flows and recognises them, and they participate fully in politics. Nobody talks about special seats or women being underprivileged there. We can do it in Nigeria.”

Governor Diri recounted efforts to get more women integrated in politics of the state.

“In Bayelsa, I have consciously tried to bring in more women into governance, either in the state executive or the House of Assembly. In 2023, I thought we would have about five women in the assembly, but when we went for the election, only two succeeded.

‎ “So, I know what you are facing, and I am happy that you are coming together. Sometimes, the problem is even women versus women. My dear women of the Niger Delta, I will always support you and encourage you as the governor of this state.”

Earlier, the PANDEF National Women Leader, Rev. (Mrs.) Grace Ekong said women require education, skills, experience, and exposure to actively participate in politics.

She charged them not to be passive, as they have significant roles to play in societal development.

“As women, wherever you are, you should contribute. Participate and contribute intelligently, constructively and positively for the development of this region. Be educated and encourage your children to be educated so that they can be appointed into political positions and be part of what is going on in this country and our region.

“Our region needs infrastructure and development. We need that connectivity and protection of our environment so future generations will have a place to live and work.

‎ “This region provides the wealth of this country, and how many women from the Niger Delta region are part of the politics of this country?“

The event had in attendance former First Lady of Nigeria, Dr Patience Jonathan, Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, PANDEF National Chairman, Dr Boladei Igali, and several women groups from across the Niger Delta.