The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described the passing of an elder statesman and its former leader, the late Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as the fall of a “Mighty Iroko tree.”

New Telegraph had reported that the Ijaw leader died on Monday night, February 17 at the age of 97 years, days after the passing of the National Leader of the Afenifere, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo

Reacting to his passing in a statement issued by Olorogun (Sir) Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PhD, the National Publicity Secretary/Spokesman of PANDEF, highlighted the elder statesman, Chief Clark’s towering contributions to public service, politics, and community development over 75 years.

The statement described the deceased: “A distinguished lawyer, activist, and politician, Chief Edwin Clark was a prominent leader of the South-South region of Nigeria and the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

“He founded PANDEF and co-led the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), advocating tirelessly for justice, equality, and human rights.”

According to the statement, throughout his career, Chief Clark was known for his outspoken defence of marginalized communities and his relentless pursuit of a fair and equitable society, adding that his contributions extended beyond politics into the legal profession, education, and community development—where he founded several universities.

The group noted that Pa Clark was indeed a towering figure in Nigeria, known for his tireless advocacy for justice and human rights, saying that his brilliant mind and generous spirit will continue to inspire future generations to strive for a more just and compassionate society.

As he quietly departed just months before his 98th birthday, PANDEF expressed comfort in the biblical words from Acts 13:36, pointing out that after he had served the purpose of God in his own generation, he fell asleep and was allowed to rest.

The statement explained that Chief Edwin Clark’s passing comes shortly after the death of his longtime associate and fellow elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, prompting further reflection on the end of an era in Nigeria’s political and social landscape.

