PANDEF Mourns Chief Okorotie

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has mourned the sad demise of its dear Deputy National Leader, the late Chief (Dr.) T. K. O. Okorotie who died at the age 78.

According to a condolence message signed by Emmanuel Ibok Essien, the National Chairman of PANDEF, it stated that the passing on of Chief TKO Okorotie is not only a great loss to his family, the government and the people of Bayelsa State but to PANDEF, the Niger Delta region and the Nigerian State as well.

PANDEF disclosed that Chief TKO Okorotie was a founding member of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and the pioneer State Chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Forum before becoming the Deputy National Chairman in 2020.

The message read” He was a steadfast, committed, trusted, and reliable Compatriot in the Niger Delta cause and the national quest for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“A great patriot, consummate leader, political strategist, businessman and administrator with exceptional people skills.

“He was a stabilizer, peacemaker, selfless and humane. No words would be enough to describe the sadness we feel over his demise. We will sorely miss his invaluable contributions to our efforts at fostering unity, peace, and development in the Niger Delta region.

“A former Chip Whip of the old Rivers State House of Assembly between 1999 and 1983, the late Chief TKO Okorotie was one of the most prominent politically conscious elder statesmen in Bayelsa State.

“PANDEF extends its deepest condolences to his family and the Government and people of Bayelsa State. May the Almighty God grant us all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly held a Valedictory Session in his honour on Wednesday 6th March 2024 and a Service of Songs was held later in the day at the Chief D. S. P. Alameyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

The remains of Chief TKO Okorotie who passed on the 29th of September 2023 will be laid to rest on Friday, 8th March 2024 in his hometown, Ekeremor Town, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.