PANDEF Knocks Gumi For Calling For Wike’s Removal

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has knocked Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi for calling for the removal of Nyesom Wike as Minister of FCT, describing it as an indirect poke at the people of the Niger Delta region and the South-South Geopolitical Zone.

PANDEF said any attack on any other Niger Deltan on wild predispositions, is an indirect poke at the people of the Niger Delta region and the South-South Geopolitical Zone, in particular, to catechize the region’s stake in the Nigerian State.

In a statement on Sunday and signed by Dr. Ken Robinson, National Publicity Secretary PANDEF, it described as irresponsible, absurd and subversive, recent comments by Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi on the person and office of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The forum reminded Gumi that the money that was used to develop Abuja came from Oil and Gas resources from the Niger Delta stating that it triggered the Niger Delta Youths to go for Kaiama Declaration in December 1998 because, for them, nothing is being done in the region while all the monies are being taken to Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “It is most unfortunate that at a time when every well-meaning Nigerian should be concerned about the stability, peace and unity of the country, the likes of Sheikh Gumi are further stoking the ambers of discord certainly, intended to exacerbate tension in the country.

“It’s utterly despicable that a so-called Cleric would fashion himself into a shameless promoter of parochialism and acrimony. We consider the call for the removal of Chief Nyesom Wike as Minister of FCT and indeed, any other Niger Delta, based on wild predispositions, as an indirect poke at the people of the Niger Delta region and the South-South Geopolitical Zone, in particular, to catechize our stake in the Nigerian State.

“Perhaps, it is necessary to underscore some unadorned facts Sheikh Gumi is pretending to overlook; Abuja is the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and not a sectional capital.

“More so, it (FCT) was developed and continues to be developed with, mainly, the oil and gas resources of the Niger Delta region, where Nyesom Wike comes from. It is commonly known that crude oil was swapped instead of payment to contractors in building the infrastructure in Abuja, including the Aso Rock Villa. At that time, no one talked of Abuja belonging to any particular ethnic group.

“In fact, from the administration of Shehu Shagari up until the General Babangida regime, the federal government encouraged all citizens, no matter where they come from, to acquire and develop property in the Federal Capital Territory, because Abuja belongs to all Nigerians.

“We recall that our youths came to Abuja in l998 for a so-called “2 Million Man March” in support of the self-succession bid of General Sani Abacha and saw how resources from their land were being used in building bridges, roads and amazing structures, whereas their communities, meshed in an environment ravished and degraded by oil and gas exploration activities, are deprived of such “wonders”.

“The contradictions the youths saw, provoked renewed agitations in the Niger Delta leading to the “Kaiama Declaration” for Resource Control and Justice, in December 1998 and the subsequent crisis in the region.

“Suffice it to state that any Nigerian; from the North, South, East, or West, could and should, be appointed to serve as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Remarkably, Nyesom Wike is the 17th Minister of the FCT but only the second Southerner to be appointed in 47 years, since the creation of the FCT.

“The first Southerner and the very first Minister of the FCT, for that matter, was Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, who recently passed on at 96. He served as FCT Minister between 1976 and 1979, under the military regime of General Obasanjo. The other 15 past Ministers of the FCT are all persons of northern extraction. The records are there for all to see.

“Ironically, a Northerner and one of the founding architects of this country, Musa Yar’Adua, father of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, served as the Minister of Lagos Affairs during the First Republic from 1963 until the military truncated the First Republic in 1966. Nobody complained then.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his patriotism and political will in appointing a Southerner, the former Governor of Rivers State, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory after over four decades.

“It is needful that all patriots and true lovers of the nation, particularly of northern extraction, without equivocation, denounce the dangerous diatribes of Sheikh Gumi and those of his likes, in the national interest.

“PANDEF wonders why the Nation’s Security agencies have not arrested the thoughtless cleric for his subversive annotations and numerous “delinquencies”.

“We are warning Sheikh Gumi and his backers to leave Nyesom Wike alone and allow the Minister to do his job. This country belongs to all of us and no section is superior to the other.

“PANDEF implores the FCT Minister not to be distracted by the divisive antics of a few while urging him to carry out his duties and responsibilities as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, judiciously and without biases, for the benefit of all; irrespective of religion, tribe or political proclivities.