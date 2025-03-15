Share

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Youth Wing has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, demanding a public apology for his alleged insults against leaders of the Niger Delta.

They have also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove him from his ministerial position immediately.

The ultimatum was issued in a statement jointly signed by the National Youth Leader of PANDEF, Ben Donyegha; Assistant National Youth Leader, Mathew Digi; and National Coordinator of Youth Affairs, Oleh Victor.

Speaking at a press conference, they condemned Wike’s recent comments and actions, accusing him of disrespecting the region’s elders, traditional rulers, and political figures.

The PANDEF youth leaders expressed deep displeasure over Wike’s alleged history of betrayal and disregard for those who once supported his rise to power.

They cited his past association with former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, who reportedly played a key role in his emergence as a political leader.

Instead of showing gratitude, Wike allegedly turned against them and has continued to insult key figures from the Niger Delta.

The youth leaders recalled an incident during Wike’s tenure as governor of Rivers State, where he allegedly humiliated Ogoni leaders publicly after calling them to be recognized.

Additionally, he was accused of disrespecting traditional rulers by summoning them to a public event only to insult them, even likening one of them to historical figures in a derogatory manner.

Citing Wike’s alleged history of divisive politics and misconduct, the PANDEF youth leaders accused him of fueling instability in the Niger Delta.

They claimed his arrogance and reckless behaviour have made him a threat to peace and development in the region.

The group criticized Wike’s response to a recent visit by prominent Niger Delta leaders to President Tinubu to facilitate peace in the region, particularly concerning the political crisis in Rivers State.

According to them, instead of supporting their peace efforts, Wike dismissed the delegation as individuals seeking financial gain, a claim they described as insulting.

The youth leaders stated that Niger Delta youths will not remain silent while Wike continues to insult their leaders and undermine the region.

They challenged him to visit Edo, Delta, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers States to see if he still commanded the people’s respect.

Describing Wike as an “embarrassment” to the administration, the youth leaders asserted that he has become a liability to President Tinubu’s government.

They warned that if Wike’s behavior continues, it could jeopardize Tinubu’s political standing in the 2027 elections.

