PANDEF Expresses Surprise Over Non-Allotment Of Minister To N’Delta Ministry

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed surprise that no minister was allocated to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the just-released ministerial list.

In a communique issued on Friday after an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee of the PANDEF held in Abuja and chaired by Chief Dr E. K. Clark, OFR, CON and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE National Chairman, the group regretted the omission of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The Communique read ” PANDEF has expressed great surprise that in the published assignment of Ministers to their various cabinet portfolios, there is none designated for the existing Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“PANDEF is reminding Mr. President that the Ministry of Niger Delta was created, specifically, to focus on infrastructural development, environmental protection and empowerment of youths in the oil-rich Niger Delta region which continues to be greatly impacted by the oil and gas industry and remains the live-wire of the national economy.

“The Ministry which was created by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2008 and was sustained under his two immediate predecessors (Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari) to help advance the course of the peace in the Niger Delta region.

“PANDEF cautions that any misguided step toward SCRAPPING OR SUBMERGING the Ministry will create an unfavourable environment with adverse consequences.

“PANDEF further cautions the federal government to desist from tampering with any institutions which along with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs have been flagship institutions, to ensure peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

“We are hopeful that the federal government will be properly advised on this matter, even as we reiterate the commitment of the leadership of PANDEF and the people of the region to enduring the reign of peace and stability in the overall interest of the country.