PANDEF Demands Reversal Of Emergency Rule In Rivers

Share

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) yesterday, demanded the reversal of the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State last week to pave the way for the restoration of democratic rule in the state.

National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali, who made the demand in Abuja, urged President Bola Tinubu return the state back to its normal democratic governance system by immediately recalling Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy Governor, Grace Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly.

Igali expressed hope that based on the sustained nationwide appeals and genuine concerns from virtually every corner of the country over the state of emergency, the President would lift the suspension imposed on Fubara and other democratically elected officials of Rivers State.

In the meantime, PANDEF has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, on the historic signing into law of the SouthSouth Development Commission Bill.

The PANDEF boss also commended the National Assembly for the timely completion of work on the piece of legislation, saying these actions have boosted the confidence of the people in the commitment of the Federal Government to promote even regional development across the country.

Igali, who conveyed the gratitude of the group to the government, expressed hope that the Commission will address the peculiar social, environmental, and developmental challenges facing the South South region.

“PANDEF is hopeful that in setting up this new Commission, Mr President will carefully select competent and tested hands with cognate skills and experience to ensure that this body plays its complementary role to the efforts of our governors in delivering sustainable development to the region, which continues to contribute immensely to the sustenance of the national economy for decades.

“PANDEF reiterates that other outstanding issues, especially environmental remediation from negative impact of oil and gas production as well as acute deficit in basic infrastructure which constitute existential threat to the South-South, would be treated as a priority,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

