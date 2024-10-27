PANDEF Commiserates With FG, Others Over Helicopter Crash In Rivers

Share

The Board of Trustees, the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) have extended heartfelt condolences to the family members of those on board the Eastwind Aviation helicopter that crashed on Thursday into Bonny River, in Rivers State, claiming the lives of its eight occupants.

In a press release on Sunday, the National Leader, Chief Edwin K. Clark and National Chairman of the Forum, Amb. Godknows Igali, Ph.D, signed by Chief Dr Obiuwevbi Christopher Ominimini, National Publicity Secretary, on behalf of other members of the forum, condoles with the Federal Government, the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Rivers State government and the management of East Wind Aviation over the tragic and very unfortunate incident.

It stated that PANDEF is saddened by the news of the helicopter with registration 5NBQG, operated by East Wind Aviation, that was carrying eight persons, six passengers and two crew members crashed as it was from Port Harcourt Military base, DNPM to FPSO NUIMANTAN OIL RIG (offshore Calabar).

PANDEF notes that it was a dark day for Rivers State, the Federal Government, especially the Aviation sector, where energetic persons who were oil workers and contract staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL died in the process.

The forum mourned the oil workers, describing their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension”.

It said, “PANDEF received with shock the news of the passing of eight persons in the Helicopter crash that was carrying them from Port Harcourt Military base, DNPM to FPSO NUIMANTAN OIL RIG (offshore Calabar).

“PANDEF prayed for the repose of the departed and prayed to God Almighty to comfort the grieving Nigerians and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonising moment.

“PANDEF also calls on all relevant agencies to ensure no stone is left unturned in unearthing the immediate and remote causes of this tragic occurrence and all the measures required to be put in place to forestall any further occurrence.

