February 7, 2025
Panama Denies US Claims Over Free Canal Passages

Panama has denied making changes to allow US government vessels to transit the Panama Canal for free, following White House claims it had agreed to such a move.

The State Department said in a statement on X that its government vessels “can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the US government millions of dollars a year”.

Responding to the comments, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) said it is “empowered to set tolls and other fees for transiting the canal,” adding that it “has not made any adjustments to them”.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced his desire to retake control of the key trade corridor, reports the BBC.

