Pana Holding Calls For Data Collation Enforcement In Oil Sector

The Chairman/Group Chief Executive Officer, Pana Holdings, Dr. Daere Akobo, has called for the enforcement of data collection in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he noted that the law had actually mandated the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to create a data bank, adding that he believed they are doing so.

Akobo said: “The next thing is to enforce the data collection, which means that the International Oil Companies (IOCs) should be putting their data into that bank and in a secured way so that they can now draw insights out of that data.”

He acknowledged that it has been long to have comprehensive data in the oil and gas industry and gave reason for such.

He said: “When the government moves from one point to another point, there is no repeatability. So you have to understand, if somebody says that it’s here in the morning.

The question is how repeatable? If you tell me that it’s nine o’clock, it’s because we have a reference and that reference is called West African time.” He harped on the importance of platform and technology to accelerate operations and optimize opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Akobo said: “During my presentation at the panel session of the 24th Edition of the NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2025 Nigerian Content Seminar with the theme Achieving Energy Sufficiency through Local Content Implementation,” I majorly talked about platforms.

And I also talk – ed about technology. We need to understand that technology has an evolution process. “From the first industrial revolution, which started in 18th century around the textile industry, where they were using manual labor, all the way to the second industrial revolution, where they started to apply mass production.

Mass production means trying to understand repetitive processes and getting more people to do it in a structured way. Then later on, they now started to put automation, which is getting machines to do most of the manual labor.

“And then the third industrial revolution means that they did that with automation. The fourth industrial revolution, which was actually what they call Industry, started in Germany by a professor, who decided to add some sort of automation and data into it, so that they can have data inside.

Today, we need to understand as a country that for you to have that process, there must be a platform.”