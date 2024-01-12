Pan to FG: Maize Intervention Key to Poultry Sector Revival

Taiwo Hassan The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has urged government at all levels to engage in more interventions in feed production to turn around the country’s poultry industry. The Chairman of PAN in Lagos, Mojeed Iyiola, made this plea in Lagos. He said proper attention was needed to be given to grain availability this year to save poultry businesses in the country.

Iyiola also stated that continuous Federal Government support through grain intervention in 2024 would spur activities in the country’s poultry sector. The move, he added, would act as a buffer for the country’s poultry industry. The PAN Lagos chapter chairman took time to commend government’s support in the previous year while also asking for more support this year. According to him, “the sector would only prosper with continuous government interventions at all levels.”

The PAN boss added: “We hope to start seeing the maize intervention from the Federal Government, which will start rolling in. We believe 2024 will be a profitable year for poultry farmers with these interventions.” He also called on the government to curtail the smuggling of local grains to neighboring countries. To him, the major problem with poultry is the high price of grains.

“We want the government to put an end to the exportation/smuggling of our grains to neighboring countries like Togo, Ghana, and the Benin Republic. We hope all these will be corrected this year. “We need to be self-sufficient locally before we start the exportation of our grains. “We need bailouts for the sector this year, and these bail- outs must be strategic.

We need to ensure they get to the right farmers. The government has been doing bailouts for the sec- tor, but most times, it is not directed to the right people. “The government should ensure the implementation of its bailouts is well carried out to reach the right farmers,” he said.