PAN To FG: Insecurity Fuelling High Cost Of Animal Feeds

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has appealed for Federal Government’s assistance to protect farmers from violence and insecurity on their farms. The farmers are mostly those into maize, soya and wheat farming. This is to cushion the ongoing hardship in the country’s poultry industry. The Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State chapter, Iyiola Mojeed, made this known during an interview in Lagos.

He said that PAN believed ongoing insecurity around the country’s agric sector was having adverse effect on prices of poultry birds and eggs nationwide. Mojeed explained that the in- security being experienced in the farms had reached a point farmers are unable to return to their farm- lands, after bandits’ attacks. According to him, it is now imperative and timely for government to help in the insurance of farmers venturing into key components of livestock feeds in the country to arrest the surge in prices.

He said: “Government’s assistance is needed to protect farmers from violence and insecurity on farms because farmers are unable to return to families after bandits attacked their farmlands. “So we need emphasis on practical solutions and also urging gov- ernment to take action on farmers’ security issue.” Mojeed added: “We are calling on the government to please help in the insurance of this, soya and other ingredients that will make us have cheaper products so we can produce well to the whole citizenry.

“It’s also sad that a lot of jobs are being lost. As I tell you now, so many farms are widely closed. Many are still closing, and many want to close because they cannot meet up. I’ve 30 to 40 per cent of big poultry farmers in Lagos State have closed down their farms because the make losses on daily basis. “Imagine the price of a crate of eggs being sold at between N3000 and N4000. That is way, way, way below production cost.

And this does not help at all. “It’s no more attractive because of the indices that the farmer needs to put in place. So we are calling on the government to please help in this aspect because when there’s total collapse, unemployment will just be everywhere with what’s happening again. “Currently, the business is no longer profitable as most poultry farmers have closed shop.”