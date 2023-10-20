Pan to FG: Ban Smuggling of Frozen Food Into Nigeria

With uncertainty bedeviling the country’s poultry industry amidst skyrocketing cost of feeds, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has raised the alarm for the Federal Government to ban importation of frozen food via the country’s borders. PAN explained that its call on government to ban frozen food was not unconnected to the news that some unscrupulous importers were taking advantage of the crisis in the country’s poultry industry to collude with some Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) officers to bring in frozen food to be sold in open markets.

The Chairman of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Lagos State chapter, Iyiola Mo- jeed, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He said PAN was in negotiation with the Federal Government on proposing a stop gap solution to address the problems poultry farmers were facing to prevent total collapse of the industry. Mojeed noted that the ban on importation of frozen food by law was still in vogue, accusing some unscrupulous importers of shifting focus on massive importation of frozen food into the country.

The PAN helmsman said that there was no way one could compare local production of poultry with imported frozen turkey that has been preserved with formalin, noting that government needed to stop the importation of frozen food. Specifically, he said that the poultry farmers had the ability to meet Nigerians demands for chicken consumption but only looking for government’s intervention to help their members overcome the prevailing crisis in the country’s poultry industry. He, however, commended the Lagos State Government for the purchase of processing machines and blast freezers for poultry farmers for the preservation of birds.

Mojeed stated: “We are grateful to the Lagos State Government. They have assisted our brother farmers in the placement of blast freezers for them. “Those are the major problems we are having in the east coast. When you have birds that are fully mature and there are no dogs coming, then you keep feeding them. And the moment they get to a particular situation, they start dying. “But with the production of these processing machines and the blast freezers, we are secure. The moment your birds are going to a state of slaughter, you slaughter them and put them inside. Mojeed continued: “And that way, you are secure.

We cannot compare our local production of poultry with this imported frozen turkeys that have been preserved with formalin. And we know what formalin is. In- take of formalin is dangerous to human health. So we want the government to assist us in total banning of importation of frozen food. “We are up to the task of meeting the demand If the environment is being made conducive for us. “So we want the government to stop the importation of frozen food.

And at the same time, show our great appreciation to the government in terms of their support.” He urged the Federal Government to review the egg per child in schools in all the 36 states in the federation and monitors states that are no longer keying into the programme. The renowned poultry farm- er stressed: “And now, I want to call on the Lagos state government. They’ve tried to appreciate the Lagos case. I also want them to look into an egg per child in schools whereby the student will be given the protien value of egg.

It’s not being done again. We want to call on the FG to please look into it. “The states will emulate this so that poultry farmers will be happy that at least their eggs are going sell.”