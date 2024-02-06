Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association inaugurates new executives

The Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association (PAUAA) has inaugurated a new set of Executive members to drive the next phase of growth of the group, recognised as one of Nigeria’s most prestigious university post-graduation association. According to a press release, the new executives include renowned broadcaster Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan as President. Oscar, who comes with a lot of experience, is an all-round media personality, with established renown in Radio, TV, Advertising and Production. He is household name, as he has been in front and behind the cameras for over 20 years.

To assist him as Vice President is Onyebuchi Odianjo, a Corporate Relations professional in the Energy sector. While Fumnanya Ochei, a prolific Film producer in Nollywood will serve as Secretary. Other members of the executives are Austen Osokpor, a versatile and strong media advocate heading the Communications & PR Committee, saddled with the responsibility of maintaining transparent and effective communication for the group across all channels. Austen is currently Head of Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria; Efeturi Doghudje, a Communications Specialist with over sixteen years of experience in marketing, public relations, digital marketing strategy and branding will also serve as Head, Membership Committee.

This committee seeks to increase and maintain active participation within PAUAA; and Yusuf Oladejo, an experienced Multi-Cloud Support Engineer is the Head, Alumni Chapters Committee, poised to establish and support regional and all affinitybased alumni chapters. He will guide the creation and activities of chapters, ensuring alignment with PAUAA’s mission. Also in the team is Ginika Frank-Durugbor, Head of Corporate Communications at Lafarge Africa Plc serving as Partnerships and Events Committee Head, who will be responsible for the establishment and maintenance of partnerships with external organizations, plan events and create opportunities for alumni connections.