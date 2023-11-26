Pan-Afrika Drum To Mark Canadian Multiculturalism Day In Grand Style

Still basking in the euphoria of a successful hosting of the maiden edition of The Drum Festival in July, 2023, organisers of the event, The Drum Online Media Incorporation, is hosting its second edition soon.

The second edition theme it tagged; ‘Exploring the Dynamism of African Drums and Canadian Multiculturalism for Global Unity, Inclusivity and Development’. The Canadian Multiculturalism Day is a symbolic event that recognises, appreciates and celebrates Canada’s diverse and pluralistic structure as one of the premiere democratic settings in the world.

Other activities lined for the epoch-making festival include ‘ innovation of the inaugural Africa Media Nite Out, which is expected to honour and celebrate African journalists who have made remarkable contributions towards the growth and development of journalism in Africa.

Those who have also promoted African societies by making them better for habitation. It hopes to integrate this as one of the cardinal components of the annual event in Canada and with this kind of exposure, African journalists will experience the serene and harmonious haven that characterizes Canada’s multiethnic and diverse culture.

In a statement, the convener of the festival, Prince Segun Akanni, said the event will commence on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Britannia Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The grand finale will hold the next day at Wesley Hall, 69 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8.

He added that it will be held in collaboration with the Global Forum for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (GFHRSD), a United Nations recognised non-governmental organisation and other organisations.

Akanni noted that some of the activities for the second edition include a courtesy visit and interactive sessions with the Premier Of Ontario, Hon. Doug Ford, Mayor of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown and Mayor of Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow, Mayor of Kitchener, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

The new theme of the festival is expected to incorporate other African Drum festivals into a unified festival which serves as an opportunity to showcase their rich and diverse cultural values and aesthetics to a global stage.