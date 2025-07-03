Pan-African Unity Will Advance Black Race –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Africans and people of African descent worldwide to strengthen collaboration and unity toward building a future of “promise, honour and dignity for the black race”.

He also urged Africans in the diaspora to harness technology and innovation to drive meaningful progress on the continent.

He made the calls at a dinner in his honour by the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre, on Tuesday night in Castries, according to a presidential statement yesterday. Tinubu said: “It’s not the fault of our forebears that we find ourselves dispersed.

“We can work together, be together, enjoy what we have, and build a future of promise, honour, and dignity for the Black race.

“I’m unapologetically Afrocentric in my belief. I’ve travelled far and wide, and no one is as industrious, determined and focused as the black people worldwide.

“The challenge is ours, and we meet those challenges as we strive to give our kith and kin a better life. “All I can promise you, as a man from the largest Black nation in the world, is that we will work hard.

One out of every five Black nationals is a Nigerian. “Industrialization and technology are making life easier, and we have to work together to make our people proud today, tomorrow and thereafter.”