Pan-African Podcast On Women, ‘Difference She Makes’ Set For Launch

A six-part series hosted by Adelle Onyango on the Legally Clueless platform has sought to explore how women in law are driving reform, shifting institutions and building intergenerational solidarity across Africa.

Partnering with Legally Clueless, “Difference She Makes” will launch a bold new six-part podcast series that centres on a critical truth: when women lead in law, societies change.

The weekly series brings together leading women legal voices from Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria to explore how justice evolves in real life and what it takes to make reform credible, inclusive and lasting.

The series also moves beyond legal theory to examine law as a lived system shaped not only by constitutions and policies, but also by culture, relationships, workplace realities and intergenerational leadership.

Across six episodes, the podcast would highlight the practical levers that shape institutional change, from strategic litigation and professional ethics to movement building, legal leadership and the everyday ways women are expanding access to justice.

Guests on the series include Anne Ireri, outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA Kenya); Zikhona Ndlebe, lawyer and researcher (South Africa);

Ruth Tanui, Founder and Managing Partner, Ruth Tanui and Co. Advocates; and Natasha Ali Errey, Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Chairperson, Mombasa Law Society and LSK Coast Branch, who is also Vice Chair, Chairs’ Caucus (LSK); Chairperson, Ethics and Practice Time Committee, East Africa Law Society.

Others are Odunoluwa (Odun) Longe, Partner and Co-Founder, TLP Advisory and Sibongile Ndashe, Founder and Executive Director, Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa (ISLA).

The series would be hosted by Adelle Onyango, an acclaimed Kenyan media personality, social activist and entrepreneur recognised by global gender equality platforms, including UN Women.

Onyango’s leadership reflects a core premise of the series: storytelling shapes who is seen as credible, whose work is valued and how societies imagine justice, leadership, and power.

“This series is much more than women succeeding in law,” said Adelle Onyango. It is about what happens when women are trusted with power; when their voices shape institutions, culture and the future of our societies.”

Olivia Maina of “Difference She Makes” said: “It reflects a core truth across Africa: reform only becomes real when women are part of shaping, interpreting, and sustaining it.

“By bringing together women across generations and legal traditions, the podcast shows how progress is built cumulatively.

“At ‘Difference She Makes,’ we see this as an essential step toward justice systems that are credible, inclusive, and future-ready.”

Episodes would be aired every Friday for six weeks on Legally Clueless platforms, supported by a coordinated multi-country amplification campaign across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.