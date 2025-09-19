Pan-African Art Exhibition Set To Light Up Abuja

Abuja is set to host one of the continent’s most anticipated cultural showcases as BLVCK, a Pan-African art exhibition, takes centre stage at the Orisun Art Gallery, Tropic Galleria.

The exhibition, which brings together emerging and established artists from across Africa to Abuja next week, would spotlight bold expressions of Black identity, heritage, and contemporary realities through painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and performance art

Convener of Project BLVCK, Richardson Ojeka, a visionary social entrepreneur, brings a wealth of experience in technology, education, and social impact across Africa.

Alongside him is Adebayo Ebenezer Seun, a multidisciplinary fine artist and curator whose work has graced prestigious platforms including the Dak’Art Biennale in Senegal and TEDx. Adebayo is widely known for using performance art and speed painting as tools for democratic activism and social justice.

According to them, BLVCK was a movement – a bold reminder of Africa’s power to define its own narratives, to celebrate freedom, and to reimagine the future. It is an artistic call to reclaim identity, celebrate resilience, and honour the unbroken bond of family and community.

At the heart of BLVCK are two centrepiece works that embody its soul. Dog in the City is a striking piece that reflects the migrant journey, a provocative reminder of the tension between promise and loss in the pursuit of opportunity.

In contrast, The African Family is a vibrant celebration of togetherness, heritage, and kinship, affirming that Africa’s greatest strength lies in its bonds of community. Together, these works chart an emotional arc from dislocation to belonging.

In addition to the centrepieces, the exhibition would showcase a diverse line-up of African artists, including Adebayo Ebenezer Seun, celebrated for his performance art and speed painting that intersect with democratic activism and eleven other Nigerian finest Artists from across the North, South, West and Eastern parts of Nigeria.

Each artist brings their own unique perspective, contributing to BLVCK’s collective vision of freedom, strength, and identity. Visitors can expect not only to view art but to experience it to carry its message beyond the gallery walls.

Speaking about the vision behind the event, Richardson Ojeka said: “BLVCK is more than an art exhibition; it is a promise, a declaration of freedom, and a celebration of our diverse African identities. It’s a reminder that we hold the power to create the world we want to live in.”

With international collaborations, celebrated artists, and a growing reputation as a hub for creative activism, BLVCK promises to be one of Abuja’s cultural highlights of the year.