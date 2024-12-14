Pams Travels and Tours Celebrates 20 years of Excellent Service Delivery

Share

Pams Travels and Tours Limited, a leading travel and tour company in Nigeria, marked its 20th anniversary in the industry with fanfare. The event, which was attended by dignitaries, stakeholders, and customers, was marked with a raffle draw that saw three lucky winners go home with return air tickets.

The Chief Executive Officer of the travel and tour firm, Mrs Adenike Mustapha, presented an international ticket from Air Maroc to the grand prize winner, while two other winners received tickets for domestic destinations. The event also featured a lecture on tourism and travel, delivered by the guest speaker, which highlighted the importance of the industry in promoting cultural exchange and economic growth.

In his remarks, the Oyo State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Wasiu Olatunbosun, commended Mustapha’s doggedness and readiness to learn, which has been instrumental in the company’s success. The commissioner noted that Mustapha’s passion for the industry has been evident throughout her 20-year career, and her commitment to excellence has earned her numerous accolades.

The Air Maroc team and other stakeholders also lauded Mustapha’s dedication to the industry, noting that her company has been a valuable partner in promoting tourism and travel in Nigeria.

In her response, Mustapha expressed gratitude to her customers, staff, and stakeholders for their support over the years. She pledged to continue providing excellent services to her customers and to contribute to the growth of the tourism industry in Nigeria.

The event was a celebration of Pams Travels and Tours Limited’s achievements and a testament to Mustapha’s leadership and vision. It excellent service delivery and commitment to the development of the industry over the past two decades that earned it a reputation as one of the leading travel and tour companies in Nigeria.

In his delivery on the theme; Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow: The Future of Tourism and Travel,” the guest speaker, Dr Akande Olumuyiwa, a lecturer in the University of Ibadan (UI), highlighted the evolution of the industry and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

He noted that the industry has undergone significant changes over the years, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviour, and shifting economic trends.

Olumuyiwa also emphasised that the industry has tremendous potential for growth, particularly in Nigeria, where tourism is still a nascent industry. The speaker encouraged stakeholders to invest in the industry, noting that it has the potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and promote cultural exchange.

