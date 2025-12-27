Pamodzi Slams Politically Motivated NBBF Media Report

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, a leading force in sports marketing, sponsorship, hospitality, and rights acquisition in Nigeria, has strongly condemned a recent media article that questioned the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) engagement with a major national institution.

The company described the report as ‘myopic, self-serving, and blind to the bigger picture of basketball development.’

The article had suggested that the partnership initiative was political theatre designed to elongate the current board’s tenure.

Pamodzi rejected this claim, stressing that the timing of such deals is irrelevant compared to their long-term impact on the sport.

‘The writer’s obsession with timing shows how myopic his thinking is. There is no best time to pursue a partnership that will benefit basketball.

What matters is the deal itself, and the biggest beneficiary is the sport, not individuals or boards,’ Pamodzi said in a statement.

Pamodzi further accused the writer of acting as an agent for those intent on undermining basketball’s growth. ‘Instead of reporting the sport, the writer is busy acting as an agent for those hell-bent on killing the sport.

Why is he not seeing beyond politics? Why is he blind to the fact that basketball needs institutional support to grow? His narrative is not journalism, it is a hatchet job,’ the statement continued.

Highlighting the structured nature of the partnership, Pamodzi noted that the institution involved will only revert in the first quarter of next year, underscoring that this is not a unilateral promise but a carefully planned process Pamodzi has a proven track record of negotiating landmark deals that have transformed Nigerian sports, including sponsorship agreements for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that have outlived successive boards.

The company emphasized that basketball has long struggled to attract the kind of sponsorship needed to elevate players, coaches, and officials, and that dragging politics into every initiative only holds the game back.

Beyond basketball, Pamodzi’s diverse activities and aggressive initiatives have made it a central player in the sports industry.

The company operates across media sports events, athlete and player marketing, relationship marketing with sports associations, sports management and promotion, multimedia campaigns, and strategic licensing.