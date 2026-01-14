New Telegraph

January 14, 2026
January 14, 2026
Pamodzi Raises Alarm Over Ambush Marketing Of MTN’s Eagles Sponsorship Rights

Airtel Nigeria has been warned by Pamodzi Sports Marketing Company, the marketing partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to stop ambushing the sponsorship rights that belong to MTN Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria is the exclusive official communications partner and sponsor of the NFF and all of Nigeria’s national football teams.

This deal gives MTN the sole rights to use the teams, including the Super Eagles, for promotions, advertising, marketing, and other commercial activities, as well as players’ image rights.

Pamodzi accused Airtel of trying to benefit from the Super Eagles without paying for sponsorship and continuing to link its products and services to the team.

In a statement, Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi, said: “The Super Eagles’ impressive outing and the inherent potentials shown at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have endeared them to Nigerians and corporate citizens who have been identifying with the team.”

