PAMA Rues Low Trading Activities Among African Countries

The Interim President of Pan African Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Engr. Mansur Ahmed, has said the dream to achieve “The Africa We Want” remains lengthy and arduous, with intra-African trade still below 18 per cent, and Africa’s global trade contribution at a mere four per cent. Ahmed, the immediate past President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), made this known in his welcome speech at the 2nd executive committee meeting and relaunch of PAMA on the sideline of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Cairo, Egypt, recently.

He explained that many African economies were still struggling with underdevelopment, low productivity, and minimal value addition, leaving a large portion of the population in poverty. He emphasised that to change this narrative, transformation was required across every sector. He, however, said one sector stood out as critical for economic growth, which is manufacturing. Ahmed said: “In modern global economy, manufacturing accounts for around 70 per cent of global trade and more than 30 percent of service jobs.

“To achieve the goals of Agenda 2063, African manufacturing must undergo a transformation and expansion, which is no easy feat and cannot be left to chance. “Both the public and private sectors must make sustained ef- forts to successfully implement AFCFTA and attain Agenda 2063’s objectives. “Institutions like Afreximbank, AFDB, AFC, and others are already playing crucial roles in this effort, but it’s essential for the private sector, particularly African manufacturers, to engage actively in fostering the necessary collaborations and partnerships for sector integration, expansion, and diversification.

“This is where the Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) must play a more prominent role in promoting the growth of the African manufacturing sector. “The idea of PAMA was conceived in 2018, thanks to unwavering support of H.E Commissioner Albert Muchanga and his foresight. He promoted PAMA and superintended the establishment of an interim committee to bring it to fruition.”

Speaking further on the effects of COVID-19 on intra-African trade, the former MAN president noted: “Unfortunately, the pandemic and its aftermath hindered the effectiveness of the interim team’s efforts, and the lack of institutional platforms in most African countries posed challenges. “Nonetheless, ongoing efforts aim to engage as many manufacturers associations, manufacturing industries and other major companies as possible.”

While speaking further on PAMA Agenda 2063, Ahmed stated: “The Imperative for Pan African Manufacturers Association – PAMA Agenda 2063, “The Africa We Want,” sets the stage for the African Union’s economic development over five decades, from 2013 to 2063. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AF- CFTA) is the flagship initiative aimed at realising continental integration and creating the world’s largest Free Trade Area. “Since its inception in January 2021, we’ve embarked on the journey towards achieving the goals of Agenda 2063.

“The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Egypt in 2018, an initiative by the African Union Commission (AUC) and Afreximbank, vividly represents the African market that AFCFTA aspires to build.” “Despite facing numerous challenges, significant strides have been made to advance Agenda 2063 since 2013, thanks to the dedication of African leaders, the AUC, and institutions like Afreximbank and the African Development Bank,” he added.