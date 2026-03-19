PAMA: NIP2025’ll Solve Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Challenges

Following the official roll out the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025 (NIP2025) the Pan African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has disclosed that the policy represents an oscillation between resource dependence and deliberate attempt to reset the country’s economy.

Indeed, PAMA stated that for decades, Nigeria’s economy had fragmented industrial ambition, noting that the newly launched policy marked a conscious shift toward production-led growth, institutional coordination,and industrial competitiveness as the foundation of national prosperity.

Launched on February 17, 2026 in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima unveiled the framework on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President of PAMA, Engr. Mansur Ahmed in an interview with New Telegraph, stated that “from PAMA’s standpoint, this policy was less a surprise and a long awaited response to years of advocacy by manufacturers and other key industrial stakeholders for a clear, coordinated, and well-funded industrial strategy.

“The central question has now shifted from intention to execution. Will this framework finally create the stable, competitive environment that the industry has long demanded?”

Ahmed explained that by attempting to combine both, the framework could reduce the cost of capital for manufacturers, enable scale investments, and unlock the long-tenor financing historically absent in Nigeria’s industrial landscape, adding that, in executive terms, this marks the difference between survival and expansion manufacturing.

The immediate past President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) stressed that “equally significant is the focus on lowering structural costs.

With expanded targeted measures aimed at lowering structural trade costs and accelerating export competitiveness, the government appears to recognise that Nigeria’s industrial challenge is less about entrepreneurial deficiency and more about systemic friction.

“Business leaders are acutely familiar with these frictions: logistics inefficiencies, energy instability, port congestion, regulatory overlap, and policy unpredictability. The policy’s shift from subsidy-heavy approaches toward competitiveness infrastructure reflects a more sustainable and disciplined industrial strategy.

“More so, the emphasis on agro processing, renewable energy, mining expansion and manufacturing clusters signals a move toward value-chain industrialisation rather than isolated factory development. Modern industrial success depends on ecosystems—upstream inputs, midstream processing, and downstream market access.”

He explained that for manufacturing CEOs, competitive advantage would increasingly hinge on integration partnerships, supplier development, and regional market positioning, particularly under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),which expands the horizon beyond domestic demand alone.

According to him, “targets such as increasing manufacturing contribution to GDP toward 25 per cent, reviving dormant factories, expanding exports, and generating large scale employment, the government is positioning industrialisation as a macro economic strategy rather than a narrow sectoral intervention.”

To him, “manufacturing is being reframed as a tool of national resilience and economic security,and growth will increasingly be measured by the quantity and quality of factories built, exports expanded, and jobs created—not oil revenue alone, as was the case in the past.

“In this respect, Nigeria appears to be drawing lessons from development trajectories similar to those of South Korea and Singapore,where industrial capacity preceded sustained prosperity. “Perhaps the most consequential signal within the policy is the commitment to allocate up to five per cent of GDP to industrial financing.

“For corporate leaders, this materially changes the investment calculus. “Industrial policy without finance is just paper promises; finance without direction fuels speculation Yet, as history repeatedly demonstrates, policy design is rarely Nigeria’s core problem.”

He further said: “For business leaders, this implies a shift in posture. Industry must become a co-executor rather than a passive beneficiary.

Silence or detachment may carry higher strategic costs in this new environment. “Nevertheless, global evidence suggests industrial policy succeeds only when it avoids two persistent traps: protection without productivity and finance without performance accountability.

“Nigeria has historically leaned toward protectionist impulses that sometimes raised production costs and constrained export competitiveness. If implementation drifts toward rent-seeking rather than measurable productivity gains, the policy risks becoming another expensive cycle rather than a structural transformation.”