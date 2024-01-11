PAMA Mulls Technology Transfer, Others In African Manufacturing Sector

The President of Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Otunba Francis Meshioye, has disclosed that PAMA is considering establishing technology transfer and innovation hubs across the African continent to boost re- search and development (R&D) and advanced manufacturing technologies. Meshioye, who also doubles as the President of MAN, stated this in Lagos recently. He said technology transfer and innovation hubs were very critical and germane for manufacturing technology advancement in Nigeria.

He said: “PAMA can establish technology transfer and innovation hubs across the African continent. These hubs can serve as centers for research and development, promoting the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. “By creating such hubs, PAMA can facilitate knowledge transfer, support local innovation, and encourage technology adoption, further strengthening the competitiveness of African manufacturers.”

The PAMA president revealed that the continental body was willing to promote growth in the continent’s manufacturing sector, saying that “PAMA understood the value of knowledge exchange and industry networking. He said: “To this end, PAMA will organise and facilitate regional seminars, conferences, and other events that promote the growth and development of the African manufacturing sector.

“These events will provide a platform for stakeholders to connect, share insights, and explore opportunities for collaboration, all contributing to the sector’s expansion.” While speaking on collaboration with development partners, Meshioye pointed out that to accelerate the industrialisation of manufacturing in Africa, “PAMA will actively seek collaboration with development partners.

Partnerships with African and international development organizations will contribute to initiatives aimed at enhancing and accelerating the growth of the manufacturing sector.