PAMA: Current Commodity Environment Offers Africa More Opportunities

The Pan African Manufacturers (PAMA) has disclosed that the present commodity environment offers Africa an opportunity to strengthen industrial resilience and manufacturing competitiveness amid a volatile global economy.

PAMA President, Engr Mansour Ahmed, said: “Fuel and freight costs are easing, providing short-term relief, while metals and cocoa remain elevated and volatile.

Sugar’s decline offers temporary respite for food and beverage producers, but broader commodity shifts continue to test industrial margins.

“To sustain growth into 2026 and beyond, Africa must translate these market shifts into strategic advantage through smarter procurement, diversified energy solutions, deeper regional value chains, and coordinated policies that reinforce longterm industrial competitiveness.”

While speaking on the continent’s renewable and decentralized solutions, he said: “Africa must jump-start the green transition while meeting demand. Continued rollout of solar and wind farms is vital: Africa has abundant solar irradiation, and costs are now among the world’s lowest.

“Distributed solutions, rooftop solar on factories, hybrid ‘gridplus-storage’ plants should be mainstreamed. Governments should support initiatives such as this by simplifying grid interconnection rules and guaranteeing wheeling access for independent generators.”

According to him, “Africa leaders must be intentional about accelerating the continent’s renewables, expanding grids and off-grid solutions, and aligning energy markets with industrial goals to unlock Africa’s manufacturing potential.

“The continent must double down on integrated energy-industrial strategies by scaling up reliable power is the single most important step to ensure Africa’s factories and workers can compete and thrive.”

On the implications and policy responses for African industry, the former national president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) stated that energy costs moderate global oil and gas prices present a short-term opportunity for manufacturers to rebuild margins.

However, weak grid reliability and high logistics expenses still inflate domestic power prices. Firms should explore long-term gas or diesel contracts, invest in renewable micro-grids, and negotiate local-currency PPAs to secure predictable energy costs.

Likewise on raw materials anf metals, he explained that copper remained above $10,000 per tonne, supported by global electrification, while iron ore holds near $100 and aluminium softens around $2,850. These fluctuations directly affect manufacturers of steel, electrical, and construction materials.

Companies should diversify sourcing, maintain strategic inventories, and use forward-purchasing or hedging where available. Regional recycling and processing hubs under AfCFTA can also reduce import dependence and currency exposure.

For food & beverage processing, the PAMA boss pointed out that agricultural commodities show a mixed trend: wheat and palm oil stay volatile amid weather risks; cocoa prices remain high above $6,000 per tonne, squeezing confectionery margins; while global sugar prices have fallen sharply to around 14.7 US¢/lb, offering temporary relief for beverage and bakery producers.

Processors should adopt formula-based procurement tied to commodity indices, stagger buying to smooth cost swings, and invest in local semi-processing of cocoa to capture more value.

Sugar mills should increase flexibility to shift between sugar and ethanol production depending on market conditions, while governments support smallholders through minimum-price or inputsupport schemes.

While speaking on trade & freight, he stressed that the Baltic Dry Index below 2,000 points signals lower shipping rates for bulk imports such as steel, cement, and grains. To translate this into real savings, African governments must accelerate port digitalization, customs automation, and corridor connectivity.

Regional procurement pools for freight and commodity imports under AfCFTA can further reduce logistics costs and strengthen supply security. SMEs & informal manufacturers, he emphasised that small manufacturers remain the most exposed to commodity and currency volatility, often lacking hedging tools or affordable credit.

Industry associations and development banks should create pooled procurement platforms, workingcapital lines indexed to commodity cycles, and basic risk-management training to cushion shocks.

For policy coordination, the PAMA helmsman pointed out that commodity volatility reinforces the urgency of aligning industrial, trade, and energy policies. Governments should promote regional commodity exchanges, facilitate access to forward contracts, and integrate power-sector reforms with industrial strategies.

Coordinated regional action will help ensure that global price moderation translates into domestic competitiveness and inclusive growth. Alphabet hits a $4trn valuation as investors sustain bet on AI breakthroughs Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, became the fourth Big Tech giant to reach a valuation of $4 trillion this week Monday.

This once-unthinkable milestone has evolved into more of a rite of passage in the race for artificial intelligence (AI). Just four months after Google avoided US Government’s attempt to dismantle its online empire after a court last year declared its ubiquitous search engine to be an unconstitutional monopoly, Alphabet crossed the threshold.

A federal court overseeing the case ordered a shake-up that many investors saw as a slap on the wrist in an attempt to stop such abuses.

Since then, Alphabet’s stock price has increased by 57 per cent, adding $1.4 trillion to shareholder wealth. The quick ascent propelled Alphabet into the $4 trillion club, which has already welcomed computer chipmaker Nvidia, the first to do so in July.