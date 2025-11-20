PAMA: Africa’s Manufacturing Hardest-Hit By Energy Scarcity

The Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has disclosed that manufacturing has been one of the hardest-hit sectors by energy scarcity across the continent, forcing factories to either operate below capacity or rely heavily on expensive self-generation, often through diesel or petrol-powered generators, which significantly drive up production costs.

With this, the PAMA said that one of the major infrastructural deficits bedeviling the growth of Africa’s manufacturing sector over the years has been poor access to stable electricity for industrial use. It described electricity as the lifeblood of modern economies, as it fuels industries, powers businesses, and transforms lives.

Yet, across much of Africa, keeping the lights on remains a daily struggle following factories shut down mid-production, businesses depend on diesel generators, and grapple with rising energy costs that erode competitiveness.

In the face of this, the Pan African Manufacturers Association says Africa’s manufacturing sector, a vital driver of structural transformation and inclusive growth, continues to be constrained by chronic energy shortfalls, amidst stunted productivity, lost investment opportunities, and a manufacturing base that struggles to reach its full potential.

PAMA’s President, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, made this known in a PAMA Bulletin made available to New Telegraph. It said that Africa’s energy crisis was beyond homes without light at night; it is about machines that stand idle during the day, goods that never reach markets, and economies unable to scale because power supply remains unreliable.

Ahmed revealed that the African Development Bank (AfDB) estimated that an average of 56 days of power outages annually, one of the highest rates globally.

He added that this chronic deficit not only undermines industrial output but also weakens economic resilience. The PAMA president stated: “In many African nations, population growth continues to outpace new power connections while the pace of electrification remains fragile with records of imports of solar panels from China.”

Talking about macroeconomic and sectoral Impact, he stressed that studies consistently show a significant negative relationship between electricity shortages and economic growth, as frequent power outages directly reduce industrial output and commercial activity.

On the adaptation through production adjustment and input substitution, Ahmed said: “In response to uncertain electricity supply, firms often adjust their production processes.

Some switch from electricity-driven machinery to manual or fuel-based alternatives, while others resort to backup power solutions such as diesel generators or outsource energyintensive operations.

“Although these measures help mitigate productivity losses, they rarely offset them completely and often lead to increased operational costs.”

Impact on investment, innovation, and technology adoption: he pointed out that “persistent power outages discourage both domestic and foreign investment. Firms become hesitant to expand operations or adopt new technologies that depend on reliable electricity.

“While larger enterprises may still invest to maintain output levels during supply shocks, their productivity can decline since most modern technologies are power-dependent. “This limits industrial modernization and weakens competitiveness.

Impact on firms’ dynamism: small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the most affected by electricity shortages because they lack the financial capacity to purchase generators or invest in alternative energy solutions.”

The former MAN President added: “Many are forced to reduce output or shut down entirely, leading to a decline in firm dynamism and job creation.

Conversely, improved access to stable electricity has been linked with higher rates of new business formation, stronger firm survival, and overall productivity growth.”

He then highlighted that here is a case studies of how energy deficits has shaped industrial outcomes in Nigeria; stating that according to World Bank’s Energy Progress Report 2025, Nigeria tops the list as the African country with the worst power outages in 2025.

“The national grid collapse has become so frequent in the last two years with in of September 2025, being the most recent, marking yet another failure in a long history of instability.

According to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, manufacturers in Nigeria spent N1.11 trillion on alternative energy sources in 2024, indicating a 42.3 per cent rise from the N781.68 billion recorded in 2023.

“The main issues include outdated infrastructure, vandalism, poor maintenance, and an overall lack of investment in generation capacity. Until significant reforms are made, Nigeria’s power crisis will continue to hinder economic and business growth in Nigeria,” MAN said.