PAMA: Africa’s Involvement In Global Value Chains Remains Low

Despite its rich endowment with natural resources and industrial potential, the hierarchy of the Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has stated that Africa’s integration into global value chains has been shallow and skewed towards low value-addition.

Indeed, PAMA added that Africa’s involvement in remained constrained by structural limitations, particularly low value addition and persistent reliance on raw material exports. PAMA President, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, in a chat with New Telegraph, said that a striking illustration is the Democratic Republic of Congo, which supplies nearly half of the world’s cobalt used in batteries, yet cannot process it into higher-value products before export.

He said that it had become a usual trend that Africa exports primary commodities like cocoa, cobalt, crude oil, and gold, while importing higherpriced finished goods such as chocolate, batteries, refined petroleum and jewelry. dence on raw commodity exports has curtailed Africa’s progress in climbing the global manufacturing value chain.

According to him, since the 1990s, GVCs have reshaped international trade, now accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all global trade. He added that Africa’s participation in this structure remains disproportionately low, especially manufacturing-related output, where it accounts for less than 3 per cent of global GVC activity. Ahmed alluded to the fact that countries that embrace GVCs grow faster – e.g, China.

He said China’s share in the global value chains has been substantial, adding that this was aptly reflected in its level of manufacturing value addition, which jumped from about seven per cent in 2000 to nearly 30 per cent in 2022. The PAMA President said: “We can also think of Japan. Japan plays a highvalue, upstream role in GVCs—supply ing advanced components, materials, and machinery for manufacturing sectors across Asia and beyond.

Japan’s success factors include a solid manufacturing base, technology, regional network and specialized technical skills.” Speaking further, Ahmed stressed that “Africa’s participation in Global Value Chains is strikingly marginal, even though GVCs have driven over half of world trade in the past decade.

For example, based on the World Bank’s 2023 GVC Development Report, Sub-Saharan Africa’s participation in GVCs is less than 3 per cent. More disconcerting is the nature of this participation, dominated by upstream low-value market activities such as raw material extraction and primary commodity exports. “Africa exports more intermediate goods as a share of their manufactured exports than it imports for its industrial manufacturing activities.

“Data from the Industrial Analytics Platform, as cited by UNIDO, suggests that in 2000, intermediate goods constituted 53.6 per cent of Africa’s manufacturing imports, but by 2021, this share had declined to 46.7 per cent, marking a 6.9 percentage point drop. “This decline suggests a reduction in Africa’s backwards integration into global value chains (GVCs).

“In other words, it means that Africa is importing fewer inputs used in the production of finished goods.” He continued: “While this statement at first gives the impression that Africa over the period relies more on domestic supply sources, the quantity of locally available inputs or intermediate goods is limited to cater for overall industrial needs on the continent. “Hence, it is a case of shrinking manufacturing activities.

This is evident in the case of pure forward GVCs participation for the continent. For example, Africa’s share of intermediate goods in manufacturing exports rose dramatically from 41.5 per cent in 2000 to 71.9 per cent in 2021, representing a 30.4 percentage point increase. “The sharp rise indicates a stronger forward integration into GVCs, with the continent, rather than deepening finished products exports, is increasingly exporting semi-processed or component goods that feed into global manufacturing processes elsewhere.

“While this reflects growing engagement in international trade in general, it also underscores Africa’s continuing role as a supplier of upstream inputs rather than a hub for downstream, high-value-added production. “Africa acts primarily as a supplier of raw materials or semi-processed inputs. Africa is more of a contributor to other regions’ value chains development than a beneficiary of full manufacturing cycles.”

According to him, “based on the African Export-Import Bank 2023 report, over 80 per cent of Africa’s exports to the EU and China in 2022 were unprocessed commodities (African Export-Import Bank, 2023). UNECA (2024) also noted that only 17 per cent of goods exported within Africa are manufactured, versus 68 per cent in intra-EU trade. “The implication is clear: Africa is locked in the low-value segments of GVCs, forfeiting significant opportunities for value addition, employment creation, and industrial upgrading.”