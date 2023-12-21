PAMA: African Manufacturers Aiming At Improved Industrialisation

The Interim Chairman, Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Engr Mansur Ahmed, has disclosed that the primary objective of the continental association is to unite private entrepreneurs by pursuing vigorously manufacturing activities for improved industrialisation. Ahmed, in a chat with New Telegraph on PAMA establishment in the continent, revealed that, globally, manufacturing activities were primarily driven by private entrepreneurs, who invest in and operate manufacturing facilities.

Specifically, the interim chairman of the continental association said that PAMA’s primary objective was to bring these entrepreneurial forces together, by fostering interaction and facilitating knowledge sharing. According to him, African countries must forge relationships among entrepreneurs, thereby building mutual confidence. He noted that through these interactions, they could collaborate and establish partnerships, and further strengthening the African manufacturing sector.

Ahmed stated: “We should work together to ensure that we achieve tremendous increase in cross-border value chain development, so that most of the goods traded in the African continent are made in African.” He added that PAMA was aiming to develop research and knowledge sharing, saying the cornerstone of PAMA’s mission was conducting comprehensive studies on various aspects of manufacturing across Africa.

According to him, “these studies will delve into policies and regulations governing the sector, opportunities for developing value chain linkages, avenues for collaborative growth, and potential enhancements to manufacturing ecosystems. “By sharing the results of these studies among our members and stakeholders, we can disseminate best practices and facilitate sector-wide improvements. “The power of knowledge- sharing is vital to enhance the capabilities of African manufacturers.”

While speaking on advocacy for policy improvements in PAMA, the immediate past national president of MAN stressed that effective policy advocacy was essential to ensure the growth of African manufacturing sector. He noted: “PAMA will lead advocacy efforts at both regional and continental levels to secure improved policies and regulatory environments across the African continent. “By working with policy- makers and stakeholders, PAMA aims to create an environment that fosters innovation, investment, and the growth of the manufacturing industry.”

Speaking further, the interim chairman stressed that the manufacturing landscape was dynamic and ever-evolving. “PAMA recognises the importance of staying informed about developments in manufacturing technologies, processes, and best practices. “Beyond the African continent, there are valuable lessons to be learned from global manufacturing trends. “PAMA will actively monitor these developments and share this knowledge among its members to promote innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies,” he said.

The former MAN president, while speaking on PAMA’s intention to promote investment in the continent, said: “A thriving manufacturing sector requires continuous investment. PAMA’s goal is to serve as a one-stop shop for investors interested in the African manufacturing sector. “By facilitating new investments and partnerships, PAMA aims to attract the capital necessary for the sector’s expansion, modernisation, and increased competitiveness.” On the engagement of the Business Council, Ahmed explained: “PAMA recognises the importance of engaging with other private sector stakeholders and the African Business Council.