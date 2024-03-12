Palpable Tension Engulfs Wuse Market

…as Police Kill One, Hoodlums Burn Shops, AMML Office

Palpable tension engulfed the popular Wuse market in Abuja on Tuesday, following allegations that a Police officer attached to a Mobile Court, shot and killed a suspect who attempted to run away.

While the details of the fracas were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it was learnt that a Mobile Court working for Abuja Markets Management Limited ( AMML) arrested and arraigned a suspect, who tried to flee but was unfortunately shot dead.

New Telegraph gathered that hoodlums around the market took advantage of the incident, and descended heavily on the market, burning shops, offices and vehicles at sight.

The Spokesperson of AMML, Innocent Amaechina who said he couldn’t confirm the actual cause of the incident, said he heard that a suspect was shot dead, a situation which angered hoodlums around the scene.

Amaechina however, confirmed that the AMML’s office in the market and some shops were burnt down by the angry hoodlums, while some staff members have not been found.

He also disclosed that he has not been able to access the market to determine the extent of damages to the market, as Police ĥad condoned the place, to allow firefighters to take control of the situation.