Palpable Excitement As Conversations In Transit Premieres Today On Screen

Share

There is palpable excitement as innovative new feature film, ‘Conversations in Transit’, by Native Media Ltd, the powerhouse behind hit shows like ‘The Johnsons’, ‘Wura’, ‘HUSH’, ‘Oloibiri’, ‘Voiceless’, and more, premieres today, December 20, on Circuits (www.circuits.tv).

The announcement of the premiere was made at a private screening attended by the film’s sponsors, TOLARAMS (Kelloggs Indomie Noodles, Guinness, Munchit plus many more), lead actors, advertising partners, and select members of the press.

Starring RMD, Osas Ighodalo, Alex Ekubo, Rahama Sadau, Uzee Usman, Tana Adelana and Tope Tedela, the film, shot on a moving train, explores the theme of love in its purest form one that heals, forgives, and transcends obstacles.

CEO of Native Media, Rogers Ofime, addressed members of the press and shared insights into the inspiration behind the film.

When asked about the film’s distribution platform, Ofime revealed that, in line with the project’s pioneering spirit, Native Media has partnered with Circuits a new and in novative entrant into the VOD, virtual cinema market. Circuits is a pioneering virtual cinema for African content available to the global audience.

As such, film lovers across the world will have access to watch Conversations in Transit upon its release on December 20th, 2024. Ofime emphasised the importance of collaboration and seeking new avenues to amplify the value of locallyproduced content. “Together, we are stronger, and we must always find ways to earn from our own efforts,” he said.

“Circuits offers fresh opportunities for content creators like us to reach wider audiences, and I’m excited about the potential this new platform holds.

“With its unique approach to storytelling and distribution, ‘Conversations in Transit’ promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the Nigerian film landscape. “Stay tuned for more updates as Native Media continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"