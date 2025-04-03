PalmPay, Verve Launch New Debit Card To Drive Financial Inclusion

Share

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payments card and token brand, partnered with PalmPay, one of Nigeria’s leading digital payments platforms, to launch the PalmPay debit card, at the Tech Unite Africa event recently held at the Muson Convention Center, Lagos, Nigeria.

According to a press release, “the PalmPay debit card, now powered by Verve, offers users a convenient way to perform transactions both online and offline, across 100,000 partner platforms, including popular services such as Google, YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, Showmax, Prime Video, Facebook, Microsoft, Uber and Flywire.”

The statement further said: “This partnership underscores Verve’s commitment to deepening financial inclusion by ensuring that more consumers have access to efficient and reliable payment solutions.

PalmPay customers with Verve card can use their cards to perform transactions, settle bills, and access various financial services via PalmPay’s web and mobile applications, as well as across Verve’s partner platforms.”

Speaking at the event, Chika Nwosu, Chief Executive Officer, PalmPay, reiterated PalmPay’s dedication to harnessing technology and innovative payment solutions via collaborations.

He said: “PalmPay is dedicated to using technology to broaden financial access. This collaboration enables us to offer secure, widely accepted payment cards integrated with the full power of PalmPay’s ecosystem. Together, we’re reshaping how Nigerians experience digital finance.”

