PalmPay, Verve Collaborate To Unveil New Debit Card

PalmPay, one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech platforms, has officially launched its new PalmPay Debit Card in partnership with Verve, Africa’s largest domestic card scheme.

The partnership, according to the firms, reflects their shared commitment to driving financial inclusion by expanding access and delivering greater value across the digital payments ecosystem.

Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, noted that with over 35 million users and a network of 1.1 million agents and merchants across Nigeria, “PalmPay is building one of the continent’s most dynamic fintech ecosystems.”

He said the launch of the debit card represents a key milestone in PalmPay’s transformation from a mobile wallet and agent network into a comprehensive digital financial services provider – offering integrated solutions for payments, savings, credit, insurance, and now, card access.

“The PalmPay Debit Card is seamlessly integrated with the PalmPay wallet, combining the convenience of a traditional bank card with the speed and flexibility of a digital platform, and access to PalmPay’s unique financial ecosystem.

“The card is accepted at all major payment terminals within Nigeria, offering both debit and contactless options.

With this launch, PalmPay aims to redefine the everyday banking experience – making it more accessible, reliable, and rewarding. “Alongside the standard debit card, PalmPay is also rolling out PalmPay Premium, a tailored offering for high-volume users.

This premium service reinforces PalmPay’s commitment to empower users at every stage of their financial journey – from first-time account holders to high-earning professionals seeking more from their financial tools.

“The PalmPay Debit Card was made possible through PalmPay’s strategic partnership with Verve, reinforcing both companies’ shared commitment to inclusive, locally relevant digital banking solutions.

“PalmPay is dedicated to using technology to broaden financial access. This collaboration enables us to offer secure, widely accepted payment cards integrated with the full power of PalmPay’s ecosystem. Together, we’re reshaping how Nigerians experience digital finance,” Nwosa said.

