PalmPay Urges Financial Industry To Reimagine Approach To Inclusion

A top executive from Nigeria’s leading digital banking platform, PalmPay, has called on the financial sector to adopt community-focused innovations to bridge the nation’s financial inclusion gap.

The appeal was made by Managing Director Chika Nwosu at the Committee of E-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) Annual Conference 2025 in Lagos, where he emphasized that equitable access requires solutions tailored to real-life needs.

Nwosu highlighted PalmPay’s multi-pronged approach, including a network of over 500,000 agents providing cash services and a USSD platform accessible via basic phones, vital for reaching women, rural dwellers, and low-income earners.

He also discussed leveraging behavioral insights to design services like affordable health insurance, automated savings, and merchant solutions that build financial discipline and trust at the grassroots level.

Since 2019, PalmPay has grown to over 35 million users in Nigeria and continues to expand in Ghana, Tanzania, and Bangladesh, reaffirming its commitment to accessible, secure, and inclusive financial services.