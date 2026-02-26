PalmPay Unveils First Winners In #LoveWithPalmPay Campaign

PalmPay has announced the inaugural winners of its Valentine-themed #LoveWithPalmPay campaign, selecting four couples whose love stories revolved around everyday financial moments, from seamless transfers to shared savings and stress-free bill payments.

The two-week campaign, running from February 9 to February 21, invited users nationwide to share how the digital banking platform has strengthened their relationships.

The first winners announced are Abdulsalam Aishat Omowumi on Facebook, Symply Omotoshan on Instagram, Unusual_aaron on TikTok, and MTN_DATA_VENDOR on X.

“With this campaign, we’re celebrating our over 35 million users and the countless ways they use PalmPay to make life seamless,” said Olorunfemi Hanson, Head of Marketing at PalmPay.

The winners were selected based on how creatively they highlighted PalmPay’s features and demonstrated the platform’s role in making their everyday payments reliable and effortless.

Each winning couple received N100,000, with four more winners to be announced in the coming days. Users can still participate by sharing their love stories using the hashtag #LoveWithPalmPay across PalmPay’s social media platforms.

The campaign underscores PalmPay’s mission to deliver financial solutions that simplify transactions while fostering meaningful connections through everyday money moments.