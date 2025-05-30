PalmPay Unveils CSR Initiative To Drive Financial Inclusion In Northern Nigeria

Share

In a significant push to advance financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Northern Nigeria, leading mobile banking platform, PalmPay, has launched a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative titled “Passing the Baton” in Kano and Kaduna States.

The initiative aims to provide financial literacy training and micro-business support to 5,000 women-owned businesses, marking a pivotal step in bridging the opportunity gap in underserved regions.

Described as a strategic intervention, the programme focuses on equipping female entrepreneurs with essential skills and resources to achieve financial independence. Beneficiaries will receive hands-on training, health insurance, enhanced store branding for increased visibility, and branded merchandise to bolster their business operations.

Speaking at the launch, PalmPay’s Managing Director, Mr. Chika Nwosu, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to grassroots development and inclusive financial empowerment.

“At PalmPay, we believe that real financial inclusion must be far-reaching and cover the grassroots. Our new CSR program is focused on supporting gender equity by equipping women with the knowledge, tools, and visibility they need to thrive as entrepreneurs in their communities,” he said.

Mr. Nwosu further stated that the initiative aligns with PalmPay’s broader strategy to extend its footprint in Northern Nigeria and build sustainable partnerships for long-term social and economic impact.

In a show of royal endorsement, the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, praised PalmPay’s efforts and urged other stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring that the North benefits meaningfully from the evolving digital economy.

“This initiative by PalmPay is timely and commendable. It represents a model that other private sector players can emulate to accelerate inclusive development in the region,” the Emir stated.

The “Passing the Baton” campaign has garnered praise from community leaders and development advocates, who see it as a blueprint for scalable and impactful CSR programmes across the region.

As PalmPay continues to expand its operations nationwide, the company remains committed to leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to bridge the financial inclusion gap, particularly for women and youth in underserved communities.

