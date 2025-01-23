PalmPay To Leverage USSD Service To Expand Banking Experience

Share

One of the Africa’s leading fintech platform in Nigeria, PalmPay, said it would leverage the use of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code to further expand the banking service to the unserved and unbanked populations across the country.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos about the company’s forecast for the year 2025, Managing Director, PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, said this was one of the ways to drive financial inclusion, saying the company remains a driving force for cashless payments adoption in Nigeria.

He restated the commitment of the company towards the adoption of cashless payments across the country.

He said the platform would continue to leverage cuttingedge technology by making world-class financial services available to the mass market particularly in regions where it is needed the most.

Nwosu disclosed that the platform remained the biggest financial app in Nigeria given the fact that it currently boasts of 16 million active users on monthly basis.

According to him, the platform remains committed to driving financial inclusion in underserved communities hence the reason for expanding rapidly into new markets.

He revealed that the value of monthly transaction on the app was estimated to be worth $6 million with success rate of transaction at 99.5 per cent.

He explained that the platform currently serves over 35 million customers and 1.2 million business users who operates as both merchants and agents adding that the users operate digital accounts, make real-time payments and offer savings and credit solutions.

“In 2024, PalmPay Wealth recorded a total of 10 million monthly active users with N4 billion paid as returns for savings. With PalmPay, you enjoy 20 per cent flexible savings annual interest,” he said.

Buttressing the fact that the platform was not a loan app, he described it as a reputable financial institution that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He stated that a lot of system and mechanism have been put in place to save unsuspecting victims of fraud.

