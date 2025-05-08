PalmPay Reaffirms Commitment To Contactless Payments

Share

PalmPay, a leading digital bank, has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing the future of payments in Nigeria by promoting the widespread adoption of contactless-enabled payment terminals.

This was made known during the recently concluded BusinessDay Future of Payment Conference, themed “Fintech Evolution: Gateway to Payments.”

In his welcome address, BusinessDay Publisher, Frank Aigbogun, emphasided that the next phase of fintech innovation must be driven not only by speed, safety, and simplicity but also by trust, inclusion, and accessibility to ensure broadbased impact across all segments of society.

Talking about PalmPay’s impact in the panel session titled “The Next Wave of Digital Payments: Trends and Innovation,” Ifeanyi Uzoka, Senior Business Development Manager at PalmPay, discussed the evolving landscape of digital payments in Nigeria.

He noted that while regulatory frameworks have supported the introduction of contactless payments, the high level of cash dependence remained a key barrier to widespread adoption.

“At PalmPay, financial inclusion is central to everything we do. To support this mission, we’ve launched contactlessenabled debit and premium cards, ensuring our users have access to convenient and secure payment experiences.

We also understand that trust is critical, which is why all contactless transactions on PalmPay’s platform include an additional layer of authentication for enhanced security.

“PalmPay continues to lead innovation in Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystem by delivering secure, user-friendly, and future-ready solutions.

The company’s recently launched debit and premium cards in partnership with Verve are now serving its growing base of over 35 million users nationwide.

“This move into contactless payments underscores PalmPay’s alignment with global payment trends and its ongoing commitment to building a more inclusive and digitally empowered economy,” he said.

