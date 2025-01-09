PalmPay Rated High In KPMG’s 2024 West Africa Banking Survey

Share

PalmPay, a leading Africa-focused fintech platform, has been recognised in the 2024 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey for delivering exceptional customer experiences and surpassing traditional banks in key areas of service delivery.

The survey highlights PalmPay’s strong performance across multiple stages of the customer journey, with customers praising the platform’s seamless transaction processing, reliability, and innovative features.

PalmPay achieved a notable Customer Experience (CX) score of 81.6, ranking among the top fintechs in the region and cementing its position as a leader in Nigeria’s fast-evolving digital financial services landscape.

The KPMG survey evaluates customer experience across six key pillars of excellence: Integrity, Resolution, Expectations, Time & Effort, Personalisation, and Empathy.

PalmPay excelled in delivering seamless experiences, streamlining processes to reduce customer effort, and fostering trust through proactive and transparent communication.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from KPMG, which underscores our unwavering commitment to providing accessible, reliable, and innovative financial solutions to Nigerians.

“At PalmPay, we continuously strive to redefine the banking experience by addressing customer pain points, streamlining transactions, and ensuring that our customers can trust and rely on us for their everyday financial needs,” said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director at PalmPay.

According to the survey, PalmPay was commended for its minimal network downtime, swift issue resolution, and proactive communication with users. Customers highlighted the platform’s ability to notify them in advance of scheduled maintenance, reinforcing trust and reliability.

A customer featured in the report stated, “PalmPay hardly has network issues and they have saved me from embarrassment”, reflecting the platform’s reliability and user satisfaction.

PalmPay’s recognition aligns with the company’s mission to drive financial inclusion by offering user-friendly, techdriven solutions that meet the needs of underserved communities.

Through strategic partnerships and continuous innovation, PalmPay remains dedicated to enhancing the customer journey and expanding access to financial services across Nigeria.

