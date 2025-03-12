Palmpay Partners AfriGo To Advance Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion

Share

PalmPay and AfriGO have announced a strategic partnership aimed at redefining the payment landscape by issuing over five million AfriGO cards to Nigerians.

Through the initiative, PalmPay and AfriGO are set to empower underserved communities, drive financial inclusion, and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy. AfriGO Card, powered by Afrigopay Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), is a homegrown payment solution designed to bolster financial sovereignty.

By leveraging AfriGO’s infrastructure, PalmPay is creating more payment options by providing solutions tailored specifically to local market needs. PalmPay’s commitment to issuing five million AfriGO cards underscores its dedication to bridging the financial gap for the unbanked and underserved populations in Nigeria.

The AfriGO card, built on EMVCo standards, ensures secure transactions with tokenization and contactless payment capabilities. PalmPay seamlessly integrates these features into its robust digital ecosystem, offering users a frictionless and secure payment experience.pkA Commitment to Innovation and Financial Accessibility.

Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying: “At PalmPay, we are committed to creating financial solutions that are not only innovative but also inclusive.

Partnering with AfriGO allows us to deliver secure, cost-effective, and localized payment options that empower Nigerians and strengthen the digital economy. This is a milestone in our mission to redefine financial accessibility in Nigeria.”

