PalmPay Opens New Office In Lagos

PalmPay has reinforced its commitment to innovion, customer service, and operational growth in Nigeria as it opened a new office in Lagos.

According to the fintech, the new office represents a continued investment in PalmPay’s people, operations, and infrastructure, supporting the company’s ability to deliver reliable financial services at scale.

Designed to accommodate PalmPay’s growing team, the workspace enables closer cross-functional collaboration while strengthening service delivery nationwide.

Located in Yaba, one of Lagos’s most established commercial and technology corridors, the office further anchors PalmPay within Nigeria’s innovation and financial ecosystem.

Speaking at the office launch, Managing Director, Chika Nwosu, highlighted that the new workspace reflects PalmPay’s long-term vision and dedication to excellence. He said: “This new office represents an important step in our growth journey and our commitment to building secure, reliable, and inclusive financial solutions for our users.