PalmPay Opens New Experience Centre For Customer’s Support

Share

PalmPay, a leading fintech platform in Nigeria, has launched a new experience center in Lagos for customer engagement and support.

Located in Opebi, Ikeja, the management said the new PalmPay office provides a dedicated space for real-time customer assistance. “The center will serve as a hub for seamless issue resolution, product education, and swift customer service.

“Customers can already access PalmPay’s customer service through multiple support channels including live chat within the app, phone calls, social media and email.

With the introduction of the experience center, PalmPay is taking customer service a step further by offering users a physical touchpoint where they can receive personalised support.

“This milestone marks a significant step in PalmPay’s expansion strategy in Nigeria, with plans to launch additional customer experience centers in key states across the country, bringing PalmPay even closer to its users nationwide.

“At PalmPay, our customers are at the core of everything we do,” said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director at PalmPay.

He added: “The launch of our experience center reflects our commitment to deliver more support, more convenience, and more innovation to our customers.

This office will ensure that every user has access to personalised support and a deeper understanding of our platform’s offerings.

“PalmPay was recently ranked among the top three fintech brands in customer experience, earning a score of 81.6 in KPMG’s 2024 West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey. This recognition further reinforces PalmPay’s position as a leader in the fintech industry.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

