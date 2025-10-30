PalmPay, Nigeria Police Partner To Promote Cybersecurity Awareness

PalmPay, one of Nigeria’s leading digital banking platforms, has partnered with the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) to raise public awareness on cybersecurity and online safety.

The collaboration was highlighted during the Cybersecurity Awareness Walk held in Abuja as part of activities marking the 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Themed “Secure Our World,” the event brought together stakeholders from law enforcement, regulatory bodies, and the private sector to promote vigilance against cyber threats, financial fraud, and unsafe online practices.

PalmPay joined other participants in advocating for stronger cross-sector collaboration to enhance cybersecurity and consumer protection in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Speaking during the event, PalmPay’s Managing Director, Chika Nwosu, commended the NPF-NCCC for its leadership in combating cybercrime and promoting digital safety.

“We commend the NPF-NCCC for its proactive leadership in driving cybersecurity awareness. At PalmPay, we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote digital safety and foster trust in Nigeria’s growing digital economy,” Nwosu said.

PalmPay was also recognised at the event for its strong regulatory engagement and efforts in advancing consumer protection initiatives across the fintech industry.

The partnership underscores PalmPay’s continued commitment to cybersecurity awareness, fraud prevention, and the creation of a safer digital financial ecosystem in Nigeria.