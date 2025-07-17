PalmPay Named Among CNBC, Statista’s World Top 300 Fintech Companies For 2025

PalmPay, a leading neobank and fintech platform serving emerging markets, has been named among the Top 300 Fintech Companies in the World by CNBC and Statista in their 2025 ranking.

This marks the second consecutive year PalmPay has been featured on the prestigious global list, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful financial technology companies worldwide.

PalmPay’s selection followed a rigorous evaluation process involving thousands of fintech firms globally. The ranking assessed companies based on criteria such as innovation, growth, market penetration, and impact.

The 2025 list features a mix of global giants including Revolut, Nubank, and Ant Group as well as rising stars from high-growth regions, highlighting the increasing influence of emerging-market fintechs like PalmPay.

With over 35 million registered users and up to 15 million daily transactions, PalmPay is one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech platforms. In Nigeria its primary market the company operates as a full-service neobank, providing a wide range of consumer financial services such as transfers, bill payments, credit, savings, and insurance, all through its user-friendly app.

PalmPay also supports merchants and businesses via POS solutions and API-driven B2B services, backed by a vast network of over 1 million agents and merchant partners across the country.

Reacting to the global recognition, Sofia Zab, Founding Chief Marketing Officer at PalmPay, described it as a powerful affirmation of the company’s mission.

“To be recognised as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista is a powerful affirmation of our mission to build a more inclusive financial system.

Through cutting-edge technology, deep local distribution, and a customer-first mindset, we’ve built Nigeria’s leading neobank,” she said.

Zab added that PalmPay is currently scaling operations into other emerging markets, including Tanzania and Bangladesh, through a smartphone device financing model that introduces users to digital financial services.

Speaking further, Jiapei Yan, Group Chief Commercial Officer at PalmPay, stated:

“PalmPay is building a neobanking platform tailored to the realities of emerging markets.

We are creating the infrastructure for a connected digital economy—where people and businesses can thrive through reliable, inclusive financial tools.

This recognition from CNBC and Statista affirms our progress and the scale of the opportunity ahead.”

Earlier this year, PalmPay also received major industry recognition when it ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the financial services sector on the Financial Times’ Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 list. The ranking was based on revenue growth between 2020 and 2023 and underscored PalmPay’s rapid market traction across Africa.

Currently, PalmPay operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Bangladesh, and is expanding across Africa and Asia through device financing, digital banking, and enterprise payment services.

With a robust technology backbone and a partnership-driven approach, PalmPay remains committed to shaping the future of inclusive financial growth across emerging markets.