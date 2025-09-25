PalmPay Marks Six-Year Milestone With “Lucky Wish” Anniversary Campaign

PalmPay, Africa’s leading neobank and foremost fintech platform, is celebrating six years of operation by launching a special anniversary campaign to honour its journey and its millions of users.

Since its inception in 2019, PalmPay said it has served over 35 million customers in Nigeria, becoming a cornerstone for everyday financial services. The company’s evolution from processing its first transaction to facilitating millions daily has been marked by a core mission: to make banking accessible, secure, and rewarding.

Over the past six years, the fintech said it has empowered small and medium businesses to scale, supported families in achieving their goals, and simplified money management for all. “PalmPay was built on the belief that banking should be accessible to everyone, safe, easy, and rewarding.

“Over the last six years, we’ve earned the trust of our users, and their impact stories remind us that our solutions are not just about technology, but enabling smarter banking habits tailored to individual needs,” said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director at PalmPay. To commemorate this anniversary, PalmPay is launching the “Lucky Wish Campaign,” which will run from September 12 to September 29, 2025.

The initiative is designed to celebrate the user community by spotlighting their personal stories and rewarding loyal customers with prizes including Apple AirPods, an iPhone 17 Pro, and a Samsung A16. The campaign will also highlight key impact data, showcasing the brand’s significant growth and influence since 2019.

Further amplifying the celebrations, the ongoing Hustle Grant Campaign will name its final nine winners in phases, culminating in a final announcement on September 26. Each of these ambitious entrepreneurs will receive N500,000 to support and grow their businesses, a move that reinforces PalmPay’s user-centric approach and commitment to fostering economic growth.